ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Salvation Army Family Store located at 505 West 42nd Street is open for shopping to help those in need weekly Monday-Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Donation times are preferred during these hours.

For donations, please enter the yard, honk your horn and an employee will receive donations. It is highly encourage not to donate after hours or overnight since items left outside unattended are vulnerable to theft.

All donations help the Salvation Army give back to the community and help fund their programs.

For pick-up of large items such as appliances or furniture please call the main office.

The Salvation Army Store has reported to OPD that several thefts and damage to property have occurred in the past two weeks.

Even though items are donated, damaging property or entering private property to retrieve donated items is theft under Texas Penal Code Section 31.03, and it is enhanced to the next higher category if the property is stolen from a nonprofit organization.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are encouraged to call the Salvation Army main office.