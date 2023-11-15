ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- OnStar helped officers with the Odessa Police Department track down a stolen vehicle earlier this week when the vehicle and a suspect were found near the Music City Mall.

According to an OPD report, on November 11, officers were dispatched to the Music City Mall parking lot after representatives with OnStar called to tell them that a vehicle stolen out of Rowlett on November 10 was “pinging” in that location. At the scene, officers found an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado parked outside a restaurant and began surveillance to try and locate a suspect.

A short time later, officers stopped 28-year-old Antonio Lopez, of Hobbs, New Mexico, as he entered the vehicle. Lopez told investigators that he’d borrowed the vehicle in March, and allegedly admitted that he’d ignored multiple certified letters instructing him to return the vehicle, valued at $45,000, to its owner.

Lopez was arrested and charged with Theft of Property, a third-degree felony. He’s since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a $15,000 bond.

If you have a vehicle equipped with OnStar, representatives said they can help if your vehicle is stolen. After reporting the vehicle stolen to law enforcement, simply contact an OnStar Advisor at 1.888. 4ONSTAR (1.888. 466.7827) to begin the process of locating and recovering your vehicle. Built-in GPS technology can help the Advisor find your vehicle and relay its location to the proper authorities.