BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is still searching for a hit and run driver accused of crashing into a gas pump nearly one year ago.

According to a Facebook post, on August 27, 2021, officers responded to Kent Kwik in the 1100 block of N Lamesa Highway to investigate. Police said an unknown man driving a white truck with a flatbed was traveling with a woman driving a dark colored Cadillac SUV. After the man finished up in the store, he backed into a fuel pump, causing extensive damage, and left the scene.

Investigators have reportedly exhausted all leads and are now asking for help from the community to solve the crime. The man can be seen in the video above.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 and reference case number 2-21-03018. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.