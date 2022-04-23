ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It has been one year since a drunk driver crashed head-on into two innocent people driving on an Odessa road.

The recoveries of E.C. Busby and of Porter Goodwin have been long, incredibly difficult at times, but promising. At one point, both young men were fighting for their lives. The crash on April 23, 2021 left them hospitalized, with fears that their lives may never be the same.

Yet, one year later, both Texans remain resilient.

Pictured left to right: Porter and E.C.

15-year-old Porter Goodwin is now a freshman in high school. He missed the end of his 8th grade school year, but was able to attend the end-of-the-year dance in a wheelchair.

“I have a broken collarbone, large bruise across my chest,” Porter said, motioning with his hands injuries sustained across his body.

“…necrosis due to bludgeoning in my intestines that I had to remove,” he adds.

There is a plate in his hip and screws in his knee. This summer, those metal implants may be removed. But there are so many other injuries.

Porter Goodwin, 15 (April 22nd, 2022)

“The anxiety’s been rough as we get closer to the one year anniversary,” said Porter’s mother, Vanessa Wimberley.

One year ago, Porter and his cousin, E.C., were driving on Faudree Rd. E.C. was behind the wheel of the Toyota RAV4. Odessa Police said the driver of a Dodge Ram crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Porter and E.C. Police said alcohol was involved.

Scene of crash on Faudree Rd. (April 23rd, 2021)

Joshua and Vanessa Wimberley credit Porter’s cousin, E.C., with saving their son’s life by taking the brunt of the impact.

“We’re talking milliseconds. In that brief amount of time, he made a decision to turn the car enough,” Vanessa recalled.

Pictured left to right: Vanessa, Joshua, Porter

Charles Hawn was arrested for two counts of felony intoxicated assault. He was indicted in July of 2021 on both counts. Hawn is out on bond, according to Ector County jail records.

“We don’t want it to be a story about getting even, or anything else,” Porter’s father, Joshua Wimberley, said. “We want to take advantage of what God’s given us. And that is a story of recovery. That is a story of perseverance.”





Shortly after the crash, Porter’s parents started the #GetARide campaign to encourage anyone who is buzzed or intoxicated to use a rideshare or a friend to get home, instead of drinking-and-driving. Their message remains the same today.

“It’s part of the conversation I have with my students over at Legacy High School. It’s part of the conversation today as a matter of fact. This is prom weekend for them,” said Joshua.

**************

E.C. Busby was in the Army. His future in the armed forces is over. The 22-year-old, who once ran cross-country races, recently began walking unassisted.



“I never really let myself wallow in my self-pity,” E.C. said over video call. His mother, Sunny, was sitting next to him.



Pictured: E.C. Busby

“[April 23rd] is an anniversary we have a lot of gratitude for, because…” Sunny started.

“‘You’re alive!'” E.C. chimed in

“…and that wasn’t always a sure thing,” Sunny said.

Pictured left to right: E.C. and Sunny

Life isn’t necessarily returning to normal. In fact, the aftermath of the drunk-driving crash has created a new reality, one which Porter and E.C. are confronted with every day. For their parents, the sentiment will remain the same: don’t drink and drive. Just get a ride.



Both families said they want greater consequences and harsher sentences for convicted drunk drivers in Ector County. Right now, they believe the local justice system is treating DWI convicts with leniency.