PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An emergency call was received in regard to four undocumented immigrants seeking medical attention in the Highway 285 South area at about 2:23pm Thursday afternoon, according to a post by the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and rescue efforts were initiated by Pecos County deputies, who successfully located and provided aid to the individuals. One 16-year-old female was transported to Pecos County Memorial Hospital for treatment of severe dehydration, according to the post.

The three remaining individuals, a 19-year-old female, 35-year-old male, and 38-year-old female, were also dehydrated but in stable condition.

Pecos County Sheriff’s Office thanks Fort Stockton Police Department dispatchers, Pecos County EMS, and the Pecos County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts.