ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an ATV rollover at the intersection of W. University and Flamingo Thursday night.
According to post by the City of Odessa, upon arrival, a 22-year-old male rider was found with a severe head injury before being transported to the hospital.
The City of Odessa wants to remind citizens of the following ATV safety reminders:
- Always wear a helmet and protective gear when riding an ATV
- Follow speed limits, avoiding any risky maneuvers
- Do not carry passengers unless the ATV is designed for it
- Never consume alcohol or drugs before or while riding an ATV
- Be aware of your surroundings, staying on designated trails when riding.
The City says these safety measures can help to prevent accidents and injuries.