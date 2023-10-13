ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an ATV rollover at the intersection of W. University and Flamingo Thursday night.

According to post by the City of Odessa, upon arrival, a 22-year-old male rider was found with a severe head injury before being transported to the hospital.

The City of Odessa wants to remind citizens of the following ATV safety reminders:

Always wear a helmet and protective gear when riding an ATV

Follow speed limits, avoiding any risky maneuvers

Do not carry passengers unless the ATV is designed for it

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or while riding an ATV

Be aware of your surroundings, staying on designated trails when riding.

The City says these safety measures can help to prevent accidents and injuries.