AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Established by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year, this October marks the first ever Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas. Helping the state continue to fight against the drug, the Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing public awareness and reminding Texans to take action now to help save lives.

“We thank the Governor for his leadership on this issue and for making Texas a leader in this fight,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Fentanyl continues to be one of the biggest threats facing Texans of all ages as it flows across our southern border and into cities and towns across this country. We are losing too many innocent lives, and we must continue to do everything we can not only to stop it from entering the United States, but also to educate our children, our parents, our teachers – everyone in our communities about how dangerous this drug is to every single American.”

Through the month of October, DPS will be launching a series of social media videos focuses on educating Texans about the dangers of fentanyl, directing them to available resources through the “One Pill Kills” campaign. Also launched in 2022 by Governor Abbott, “One Pill Kills” is designed to educate Texans on how to prevent, recognize, and reverse fentanyl poisonings.

DPS’s Safety Education team will also be offering specialized programming to schools, churches, community groups, and other organizations that want to learn more about the statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign and the dangers of fentanyl. The presentation can be tailored to a variety of audiences and age groups, free of charge. You can learn more by contacting a Safety Education team member in your area using the drop-down menu on DPS’s website.

You can learn more about the “One Pill Kills” campaign on DPS’s website as well.