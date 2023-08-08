MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire Tuesday afternoon that left a trailer home badly damaged.

According to a news release, around 5:25 p.m. on August 8, fire crews responded to the 2800 block of S County Road 1199 and found the home fully engulfed in flames. MFD said three vehicles on the property also sustained heat damage and the property owner was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowner. The cause of the fire is under investigation.