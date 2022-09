MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a rollover crash happened around 11 am on August 28th, SH 349 just 6 miles north of Midland.

According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, 53-year-old Becky Lea Wilson of Lubbock was headed south on SH 349 when her Hyundai Tuscan went off the road and into the northbound lanes, overcorrecting the car, and causing her to roll over.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.