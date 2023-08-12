FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fort Stockton Police Department, Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired Saturday afternoon.

According to a post by the Fort Stockton Police Department, on August 12th, at about 2:45pm, officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Sherer in response to a call for service of gun shots in the area.

Upon arrival, authorities located a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound, who was then transported to Pecos County Memorial Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.