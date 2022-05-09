MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a crash that happened on May 7th, around 7:26 pm. In a recent news release, Texas DPS says that the crash involved two vehicles and happened on Airline road, .96 miles west of Midland.

According to Texas DPS, a 2018 Dodge pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Joel Farley was headed west on Airline road when his vehicle disregarded the stop sign and ran into a 2018 Ford Mustang that was making a slight right turn.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, 42-year-old, Pedro Anchondo was pronounced dead at the scene.