KERMIT, TXexas (KMID/KPEJ) – “This is not just an accolade or accomplishment for myself, but it’s for the community that I represent,” said Dr. Joe Lopez, the Superintendent of Kermit ISD.

Dr. Lopez was chosen out of all West Texas leaders by the Texas Association of School Boards. We sat down with him exclusively.

“I was just in awe, of course very humbled to represent Kermit ISD. The first thing that ran through my mind I was just thinking about our custodians, our maintenance crews, our support staff, our teachers, our students, our parents, this is just so much bigger than just me,” said Dr. Lopez.

Dr. Lopez has led Kermit ISD since November 2019. According to the Texas Association of School Boards, he was chosen because of his open communication, innovation, teamwork, and an ability to improve student outcomes.

“I love education, I love being an educator, I love serving as the Superintendent of schools, I love working with kids and our staff,” said Dr. Lopez.

Dr. Lopez has 23 years of experience in public education. Kermit ISD currently is a 3A division 2 school with around 1,400 students enrolled.

“We are a small rural school district, we believe in doing great things, and that’s one of the things I’m always preaching to our kids, you gotta dream big and think big,” said Dr. Lopez.

From here, the TASB will vote a top 5 out of all the regions, then go on to pick just one superintendent winner for the entire state.

“Any of the school districts within the Region 18 area, their boards can submit their nomination or their superintendent, at that point you interview with the Region 18 select committee, if you’re selected as the Region 18 Superintendent of the year you then go on to represent one of the many regions of Texas at the state level,” said Dr. Lopez.

He says either way it goes, he prides himself on what he gets to do each and every day.

“Whether that’s college career ready, going into the military, or just going into the workforce, we want to help produce the best citizens we can for the Permian Basin,” said Dr. Lopez.

His favorite part? Being an integral part of the community he serves.

“We’re very blessed to be in such a beautiful community, I bleed being a yellowjacket in maroon in gold. I believe if you’re going to serve in a community, you have to be part of it, you have to be that fabric of the community, and that’s what my family and I try to do every day,” said Dr. Lopez.

Some of Dr. Lopez’s other accomplishments include achieving a 2022 Texas Education Agency Accountability Rating of a B…Developing and implementing a five-year strategic plan, and passing a 62-million-dollar bond. He also added the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program, and developed new career pathway programs aligned to the area industry at Kermit High. Dr. Lopez also successfully increased teacher recruitment and retention for KISD.