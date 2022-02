HOWARD COUNTY, TX. (NEXSTAR) — DPS says 74-year-old Dickie Lee Jones has died after a wrong way crash in Big Spring.

Police say it happened Tuesday, February 8th around 5:00pm on the I-20 service road near mile marker 184.

DPS Troopers say 47-year-old Juan Gabriel Moran was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit Dickie Lee Jones head on.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Juan Gabriel has been released from Scenic Mountain Medical Center after his injuries.