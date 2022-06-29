BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Brewster County Deputies and U.S Border Patrol Agents were tracking a group of individuals who were trespassing on private property, Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say that while on foot, North of Marathon they saw a vehicle that was identified as a possible vehicle to pick up the suspected individuals. A traffic stop was done based on a traffic violation and the driver, Jose Salvador Lopez Grijalva, was found to be transporting the 2 suspects.

According to law enforcement agencies, the suspects were undocumented immigrants from Mexico and were referred to U.S Border Patrol Agents.

Lopez Grijalva was charged with 2 counts of smuggling of persons.