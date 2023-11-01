MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed early Wednesday morning at the intersection of East County Road 160 and FM 1379, according to a release by the Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at about 6:21am, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Jared Nowell, 40, of Early, Texas, was travelling westbound on ECR 160. Meanwhile, a 2013 Freightliner truck with a trailer, operated by Jorge Rodriguez, 52, of Hutto, Texas, was travelling northbound on FM 1379.

DPS says the stop sign for the westbound lane of ECR 160 was facing sideways when the Silverado entered the intersection, striking the Freightliner. Rodriguez was found to not have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Nowell was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rodriguez was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.