ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was killed in a mobile home fire early Saturday morning in Odessa.

According to Odessa Fire Rescue, around 2:00 a.m. on December 30, crews were called to the 6500 block of N Cypress Avenue after a home caught fire. At the scene, crews were able to “knock down” the flames. However, a bed-bound victim was found deceased in an area of the home that had been fully engulfed in flames.

Another person was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation as well. Neither victim has been publicly identified and the cause of the fire is under investigation.