ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was pronounced deceased after a crash near the intersection of 16th Street and Palomino Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Palomino Avenue at about 4:12pm on Saturday, January 13th, before turning left onto 16th Street, traveling east. A 2023 Harley Davidson FLHX was also traveling eastbound on 16th Street when the Tacoma entered the roadway. The driver of the Tacoma, 57-year-old Moraima Cardenas, of Odessa, then moved into the right lane, where the Tacoma struck the Harley Davidson from behind.

57-year-old Christopher Earl Sterling of Springfield Ohio, the driver of the Harley Davidson, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sterling was reported to not have been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.