MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, July 15th.

According to a release from the City of Midland, the accident occurred in the 800 block of Tradewinds Boulevard, just south of Leisure drive at about 2:17am. Investigators have determined the driver of the motorcycle, Dalton Lane Sanders, 20, from Alvin, Texas, was travelling northbound on Tradewinds Blvd. at a high rate of speed before he lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash. Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified.