ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to OPD, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major accident at the 2300 block of West County Road.

On Monday, April 17th, at about 8:53pm, a red 2003 Dodge truck was heading north on West County Road. The truck struck 70-year-old Eva Saenz, who was walking East across the road.

Saenz was transported to Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.