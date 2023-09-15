LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The driver of a 2007 International truck with trailer was killed on Wednesday, September 13th after another driver failed to yield right of way.

Preliminary information from Texas DPS revealed that at about 3:57pm, a 2016 Peterbilt truck with trailer, operated by Roberto Haydes, 31, of Odessa, was travelling north on CR 300 near mile marker 20, while the International truck, operated by Eduardo Valdennegro, 43, of Socorro, was travelling west on FM 652.

The release states Haydes failed to yield right of way at a stop sign, before colliding with Valdennegro’s truck at the intersection of FM 652 and CR 300. Valedennegro was pronounced deceased on the way to the hospital.