ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident on the 700 block of West 42nd Street on Friday, August 18.

According to a release from OPD, investigation determined a black 2019 Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound on 42nd and a green 2004 Nissan Altima was travelling northbound on Golder. The driver of the black Nissan ran the red light and struck the green Nissan.

OPD says the driver of the green Nissan, Jose Delao, 83, of Odessa, was transported to MCH where he was later pronounced deceased, His passenger was also transported with serious bodily injury.

Next of kin have been notified. This is an ongoing investigation.