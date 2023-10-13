ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Thursday, October 12th, Gerardo Beltran, 48, of Midland, was pronounced deceased after his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado became engulfed in flames in a drainage area between lanes of traffic on the Interstate.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Beltran was travelling westbound on Interstate 20 at the 101-mile marker. Failing to maintain a single lane, he veered off the roadway and struck the center median guardrail. Beltran then broke through the guardrail, continuing westbound in the center median, before vaulting from a ledge into the drainage area between the east and westbound lanes.

The Silverado then caught fire, becoming engulfed in flames. Beltran was not able to exit the vehicle and died from his injuries.