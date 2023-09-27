HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to a vehicle crash in the 200 block of West Cooper Avenue on Saturday, September 25th.

According to a release from HPD, at about 6:47pm, officers were informed by dispatch of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall, with witnesses also hearing gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of the driver of a crashed silver pickup, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Brennon Smith, of Hobbs. Hobbs Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene and transported Smith to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information, please contact dispatch at (575) 397-9265, or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. Tips made to Lea County Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update this story as more information becomes available.