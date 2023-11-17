MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed in an accident on FM 1788 Thursday morning, about 1 mile south of Interstate 20.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 9:09am on Friday, November 17th, a 2014 Ford van and a 2016 GMC Sierra flatbed were travelling northbound on FM 1788 near mile marker 329. The driver of the Ford van, operated by Joe Louie Ruiz, 41, of Midland, failed to control speed and struck the GMC Sierra flatbed, operated by Aaron Sanchez Hernandez, 42, of McCamey, from the rear.

Ruiz was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.