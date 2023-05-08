MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Sunday, May 7th, at about 2am, officers of Midland Police Department and EMS personnel responded to the 200 block of E. Florida Ave. in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.

EMS personnel arrived and found the pedestrian, male, 43, in the roadway deceased.

Initial investigation performed by the MPD Traffic Unit discovered the male was attempting to cross the roadway from the north side of the street to the south, not using the crosswalk. The vehicles was travelling westbound.

Police later identified the deceased male as Noee Robles, from Midland. His next of kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.