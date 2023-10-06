ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The driver of a 2006 Jeep Wrangler was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 385, at around 11:31am on Thursday, October 5th, 4 miles south of Odessa.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, identified as 35-year-old Kyle Wayne Steward, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, was travelling northbound on US 385.

A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis, operated by Daphny Nicole Torres, 28, of Odessa, was also travelling northbound on US 385 when Steward struck the Mercury from the rear.

Steward was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ector County Commissioner. Torres was transported to Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.