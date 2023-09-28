ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was pronounced dead at the scene after veering into oncoming traffic Tuesday evening.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, September 26th at about 7:56pm, a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was travelling westbound on S. Loop 338 and a 2013 Ford F-150 was travelling in the opposite direction.

Preliminary information revealed the driver of the Camaro, Jonathan Pete Fuentes-Wilson, 31, of Odessa, departed his lane, veering into the eastbound lane and striking Juan Pablo Chavez, 33, of Odessa, who was driving the Ford F-150.

Fuentes-Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner.

Chavez was transported to Medical Center Hospital in stable condition.