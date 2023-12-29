UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Richard Roderick Villarreal, 32, of San Antonio, was pronounced deceased at the scene following a rollover crash late Sunday night.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 10:05pm on Sunday, December 24th, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Villareal, was travelling south on FM 1492. Villareal failed to drive in a single lane, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway to the right. Villareal then overcorrected across the road to the left, causing the vehicle to side-skid and roll over. Villareal was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Villareal was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.