MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from the City of Midland, on Thursday, June 29th at about 12:30pm, officers with Midland Police Department responded to a fatality accident at Highway 191 and County Road 1275 Thursday afternoon.

Sheryl Ricco, 67, from Midland, was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

Initial investigation revealed Ricco was driving westbound on Highway 191. Her vehicle was stopped just over the County Road 1275 overpass while being diverted onto the service road due to another accident on Highway 191, west of County Road 1275.

The driver of a Ford F250 pickup crested the overpass and could not stop before colliding with the 4-door Hyundai passenger car driven by Ricco.

This investigation is ongoing and, at this time, there are no pending criminal charges.

The next of kin have been notified.