MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- At 9:30pm, Officers with Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a fatal accident involving a pedestrian Friday, at the 900 block of S. Midkiff Rd.

According to the City, upon investigation, officers found that a truck pulling a fifth wheel flatbed trailer was southbound in the inside left turn lane. While attempting to turn left, the vehicle and trailer went onto the center median and struck a pedestrian who was soliciting money from drivers in the roadway.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Pedestrian identification is still pending. No citations were issued.