MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured Friday morning in a vehicle/pedestrian crash on Front Avenue.

According to the Midland Police Department, the crash happened before dawn when a “presumably” intoxicated man tried to cross Front Street near the Texas intersection. A witness said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit the victim as he entered the westbound lanes.

Investigators said the driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation and will not face any charges. The victim has been flown to a Lubbock hospital for care.