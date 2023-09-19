ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was injured last weekend after a truck crashed into an Odessa mobile home.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the incident on W Juanita Avenue and found that a truck crashed through one end of a single-wide trailer with so much force that it completely sheared off one of the bedrooms. A woman inside of the bedroom was “catapulted” onto the hood of the truck before she landed in the pickup’s bed; she was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.