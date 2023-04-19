ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is in custody following a disturbance at an Odessa grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, around 3:52 p.m. on April 19, officers were called to the HEB located at 2501 W University after a man reporttedly damaged multiple items inside the store and threatened customers. Patrons inside reported they were briefly “locked down” and that all employees and shoppers were moved to the back of the store.

OPD said the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is facing unknown charges and no one was injured during the incident. As of 4:30 p.m., police remained on the scene, but shoppers were allowed to continue making their purchases without further incident.

