MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Fire Department responded to a pair of fires last weekend that left one person displaced.

The first fire began around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of County Roads 114 and 1202. At the scene, MFD found an RV that was fully engulfed; the home was deemed a complete loss. No injuries were reported but one person was left without a home and the Red Cross has been called to help that individual.

A second fire happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday on County Road 38. Fire department officials said an unoccupied structure was fully ingulfed in flames and is also considered a complete loss.

The cause of the fires has not yet been released.