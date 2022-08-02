WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person has died following a crash in Winkler County. The crash happened a little after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Winker County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash occurred on SH 302, about two miles east of the Winkler/Loving County line. One person, originally thought to be trapped in one of the vehicles, later died- that person has not yet been identified by police.

The highway will remain closed for a little longer as deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue investigating. We will update this story as more information becomes available.