MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with Midland Police Department and Midland Fire-EMS responded to a call regarding a male struck by a train in the 200 block of West Industrial Avenue on Friday, July 7th at about 7pm, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male, 27, lying on the north side of the railroad tracks. Investigators then learned that the male was walking westbound along the tracks before being struck by the train, also heading westbound.

Officials are currently attempting to notify the next of kin, according to the release.