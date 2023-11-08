UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person was killed Tuesday evening in McCamey, but the details about the investigation are limited at this time.

Sheriff Mitchell Upchurch said that around 5:30 p.m. on November 7, deputies with the Upton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 300 block of West 6th Street after shots were fired. At the scene, deputies found a man dead in front of a home; investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

Upchurch said deputies identified a suspect, who was quickly taken into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released and UCSO said the Texas Rangers have been called to assist with the ongoing investigation.