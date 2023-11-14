ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was found deceased at the scene of an accident on Loop 338 early Tuesday morning.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, at about 6:15am on Tuesday, November 14th, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 and Bates Field Road. After arriving, they found a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler truck.

The City is advising drivers to practice safe driving habits and ensure your well-being, as well as the well-being of others on the road. This involves staying focused, avoiding distractions, and obeying traffic rules.

This is an ongoing investigation.