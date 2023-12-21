ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 8900 block of Ratliff Ridge Road Wednesday evening, referencing a major accident.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, at about 7:39pm on Wednesday, December 20th, a Kawasaki dirt bike, operated by Daniel Cao, 30, of Odessa, was travelling south in the 8900 block of Ratliff Ridge Road without lights or reflectors.

A silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Oscar Chavez, of Odessa, was travelling north. The Silverado then attempted to turn west on 90th, where the truck and the dirt bike collided.

Cao was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation