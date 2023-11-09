PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Julian Solis, 21, of Houston, was killed in a crash on Interstate 10, about 15 miles east of Fort Stockton, Thursday morning.

According to a release by the Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that at about 8am on Thursday, November 9th, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Anil Jassani, 23, of Houston, was travelling westbound on I-10 near mile marker 241.

This is when a driver attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed. Jassani lost control of the Impala due to travelling at an unsafe speed for the rainy roadway conditions, causing the vehicle to veer across the median into a pasture. The vehicle rolled over several times.

The two rear passengers, Frank Alex Moreno, 24, of Houston, and Solis were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. Solis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Moreno was transported to Lubbock University Medical Center in critical condition.

All others were treated and released from Pecos County Memorial Hospital.