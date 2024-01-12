HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the Allsups located at 316 N. Marland at about 10:26pm on Tuesday, January 9th, referencing a male subject who had been shot.

According to a release by HPD, upon arrival, officers learned that Jessie Torrez Jr., 45, had been involved in an incident in the parking lot of the business, sustaining several gunshot wounds. Torrez was determined to be deceased on the scene.

Further investigation revealed two individuals involved, 45-year-old Irene Mendez and 19-year-old Joseph Mendez. Arrest warrants were obtained for both individuals.

The arrest warrant for Irene Mendez was for Accessory to Commit, a first-degree murder. Irene Mendez was located and arrested on Thursday, January 11th.

The arrest warrant obtained for Joseph Mendez was for Murder, a first-degree felony. The warrant for Joseph Mendez remains outstanding as of Friday, January 12th.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.