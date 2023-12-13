WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed in a crash on Business Interstate 20, near mile marker 235 early Wednesday morning.

According to a release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at about 6:33am on Wednesday, December 13th, a 1998 Ford Taurus, operated by Benjamin Ray Vasquez, 32, from Kermit, was travelling westbound on Business Interstate 20. Meanwhile, a 2005 Toyota Camry, operated by Ryan john Halasz, 38, of Holiday, was approaching Vasquez.

Vasquez failed to drive in a single lane, traveling into the north barrow ditch. Vasquez took faulty evasive action to the left, before the Taurus side skidded into the eastbound lane, where it was struck by Halasz’s Camry.

Vasquez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Halasz suffered minor injuries.