ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa female passed away at Medical Center Hospital, after being involved in a DUI crash late Thursday night.

According to a post by OPD, at about 10:56pm on Thursday, December 21st, officers responded to a crash in the 2700 block of Eisenhower, involving an intoxicated person.

Investigation determined a female subject who was operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed that the female needed medical attention before being transported to the jail.

While at Medical Center Hospital, the female experienced medical difficulties before becoming unresponsive. She later passed away.

The incident is being treated as an in-custody death and is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.