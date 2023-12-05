MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed in an accident on N. Fairgrounds Road early Tuesday morning.

According to a release by the City of Midland, at about 2:15am on Tuesday, December 5th, Midland Police Officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Fairgrounds Road, referencing a fatal accident.

Upon investigation, officers found a 2017 black GMC pickup truck was travelling northbound on Fairgrounds Rd. and left the roadway, striking a traffic pole on the southwest corner of the intersection of Wadley Avenue. Carlos Enrique Soto, 34, was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

Shortly after the initial one-vehicle accident, a white Ford Fusion, travelling southbound on Fairgrounds Rd., struck the wrecked GMC pickup which was still in the roadway. The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next of kin has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation.