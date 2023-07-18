MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s clear that TJ, a Taco Villa employee in Midland, has a servant’s heart, loves his job, and people too. And his small act of kindness is taking the community by storm.

Odessan Brandy Yell said she visited the Taco Villa on Andrews Highway after a “terrible, no good, very bad day”. That’s when TJ reportedly turned her entire day around.

“This guy works his butt off, takes the time to write little inspiring messages on the cups…his words on my cup, turned my whole day around,” she said in a social media post.

She said she returned to the restaurant again, and again, TJ’s message made her smile. And it seems she isn’t alone. Patrons from across the City chimed in on the post, that has now been shared hundreds of times, saying that TJ inspires them every day. His messages, etched on cup lids, are simple, ‘Have a great day’, and ‘Drive safe’…but the sentiment behind the act is anything but.

One patron wrote, “Keep doing what you do TJ, the world needs more people like you.”

As for Yell, she said she hopes customers will thank TJ for his exceptional customer service and let him know just how much his kindness means to them. She said he’s changing the world “one cup at a time”.

“Thank you for what you are doing to make the world a better place.”