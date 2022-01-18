MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- One person has died, following a deadly fire in Midland County.

According to a news release, on January 17, the Midland County Fire Marshall’s office responded to a structure fire in the 4100 block of SCR 1226. Three people, one adult and two children were found at the scene and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of the children died at the hospital. The other two victims were taken to another, out of area hospital for continued treatment.

The names of the victims have not been released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.