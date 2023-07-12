ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department made an arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred at the Carriage House Apartments on June 29th, according to a post by the City of Odessa.

A 16-year-old male, identified as “K-SO,” was taken into custody and charged with Capital Murder. Kannin Shorter, who has a warrant for Capital Murder, is still at large.

Investigation revealed that all individuals involved met in the parking lot of the Carriage House Apartments to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction. Surveillance video showed that the three subjects approached the vehicle occupied by the deceased party, Gonzalo Diaz Jr., and three others. Based on the evidence, OPD believes that Kannin Shorter and the 16-year-old male began shooting into the vehicle, injuring three, and killing Diaz.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

Anyone with any information regarding this case and the whereabouts of Kannin Shorter is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, if you wish to remain anonymous. OPD reminds the public that harboring of a wanted person is against the law in the state of Texas. Anyone who assists, hides, or provides Shorter a way to evade capture will face criminal charges.