ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Arts announced the re-launch of its beloved community literacy celebration – One Book, One Basin, previously One Book Odessa. This literary adventure promises to be the highlight of the Permian Basin’s cultural scene, inviting avid readers and newcomers alike to delve into captivating stories and explore the magic of literature.

The expansion of the One Book, One Basin will include events in both Odessa and Midland. Thanks to the support of sponsors, including the University of Texas Permian Basin’s Shepperd Leadership Insititute, Rea Charitable Trust, Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin, Ector County Library, and Midland County Library.

One Book, One Basin features Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon for adults, and a juvenile companion The Cloak Society by Jeramey Kraatz.

The celebrations kicked off at January’s First Friday ODTX and will continue until Feb 13, 2024, with the main event of Michael Chabon’s interview by Randy Ham for the Sheppard Leadership Institute lecture series at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 4. The event is free and open to the public and no advance ticket or registration is required.

“The idea of One Book, One Basin is to get an entire family reading together, which is why for a juvenile companion we chose The Cloak Society by Jeramey Kraatz. It’s a great companion book, especially it has some of the same themes, and Jeramey is a hometown boy! He’s from Odessa, Texas. So, if you have mom and dad reading Kavalier & Clay and you have the kids reading The Cloak Society, it starts to encourage and create a pattern of reading appreciation. Parents see their children reading; children see their parents reading. It creates that example of reading as an important activity,” said Randy Ham, Executive Director of Odessa Arts.

Ham said that literacy is the key to success in life and stressed why reading is so important.

“As we all know, literacy is key to everything. If you can’t read a job application, you can’t apply for a job. It’s the key to financial literacy. It’s the key to being able to buy a car; buy a home; being able to provide for your family. I owe my entire life to a love of reading. It’s gotten me to where I am today,” he said.

One Book, One Basin List of Events: