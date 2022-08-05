ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a game room shooting that happened late Thursday night. Nathaniel Ochoa, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Around 11:00 p.m. on August 4, deputies were dispatched to the game room at 10561 W University to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they found a victim, identified as 31-year-old Jander Galindo, lying in the parking lot. Galindo, who had been shot in the back, was taken to Medical Center Hospital- his current condition is unknown.

Investigators learned an argument broke out over an “ex spouse issue”. Witnesses at the scene identified Ochoa as the shooter and he was later found and taken into custody on August 5. He was also jailed on two outstanding felony warrants for drug possession. He remained behind bars as of Friday afternoon, his bond has been set at a combined $75,000 bond.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.