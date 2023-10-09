HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Hobbs Police Department made an arrest regarding a shooting death that occurred around 10:02pm on Saturday, October 7th.

According to a release by HPD, officers responded to the Executive Inn Motel, located at 200 N. Marland, where 35-year-old Maharshi Bhakta was found lying on the ground near the door of a motel room. Bhakta was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Hobbs Fire Department Emergency Medical Personnel transported Bhakta to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, officers identified the shooter as a 17-year-old juvenile from Hobbs. An arrest warrant was obtained for one charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

The juvenile was located at a local residence on Sunday, October 8th, where HPD says he was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact HPD dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

This remains an ongoing investigation.